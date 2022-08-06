Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Have Reportedly Parted Ways Post 9 Months Of Dating

After keeping the gossip mills running with their romance and relationship status, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly parted ways. Coming in as a great shock to the fans, the two stars who had made their relationship red carpet official at Met Gala this year, have finally called it quits after dating for nine months.

The duo, who were first romantically linked in October 2021, ended their relationship this week, a source told PEOPLE. The two stars who hold great respect for each other, have decided to remain good friends, the source added. Pete has been spending part of the summer in Australia working on the movie Wizards! As for Kim, she continues to raise four kids—North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint, with her ex Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split after dating for 9 months

A source close to the two stars shared that while the pair has "a lot of love and respect for each other," they found that the long-distance dynamic and their demanding schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship." The split occurred sometime this week. According to another source, the duo’s age difference contributed to the decision.

The two stars sparked romance after Kim’s inaugural hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in early October 2021. Shortly after, the two were seen holding hands on a roller coaster before going on various dates in New York City. The two who were so much smitten by one another were then spotted at various public places while enjoying quality time.

Davidson had even traveled to LA then to celebrate his 28th birthday with Kardashian and her momager, Kris Jenner. The trio even wore matching SKIMS pajamas, further raising questions about the status of their relationship. On November 18, as per Page Six, the two stars had confirmed their relationship status and were officially dating. Pete even featured in the all-new season of Speaking Up With the Kardashian where he was being praised by Kim.

The mom of four filed for divorce from West, 45, in February 2021. A source previously told PEOPLE that Davidson was "exactly what Kim needed after her divorce."

IMAGE: Instagram/Keteandpim