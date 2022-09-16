Kim Kardashian And Scott Disick Face $40M Lawsuit Over Alleged Lottery Scam: Report

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick have landed themselves in legal trouble over an alleged fake lottery scam. A $40 million lawsuit has been filed against the two for promoting luxury items on social media back in 2020, which came as a part of the alleged scam. The users, who participated in the lottery, were apparently promised a chance to win first-class tickets to Los Angeles, apart from a three-night stay in Beverly Hills and $100,000.

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick face $40M lawsuit over alleged lottery scam

According to Page Six reports, Disick has been mentioned as the organiser of these lotteries, which were promoted to millions of people by the Kardashian clan including Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. TMZ has however reported that Disick and Kim are the only ones named in the legal documents.

The accusers reportedly include people who participated in the contests but did not win. The plaintiffs claimed that Kardashian, Disick and Curated Businesses organised these lucrative lotteries to sell their personal information to advertisers.

According to TMZ, the contestants mentioned in the lawsuit that they've been “invaded by hundreds of advertisers, some of which are soliciting the Plaintiffs with potentially offensive and unwanted content." They're now seeking $20 million each from Kim and Scott.

Meanwhile, Kim has also been grabbing attention following her breakup with SNL alum Pete Davidson. The SKIMS founder recently confirmed she's 'happily single' and isn't looking for any romantic encounters at the moment. In an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, she was asked how she manages to find a date with that level of fame.

Kim said," I haven't really thought about it because I'm not looking. I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself to just focus, finish school, all that." She added, "But I think my next route, I feel like I have to do something, go to different places. Clearly, it's not working, whatever I'm doing."

Kim was earlier married to Kanye West, with the duo sharing 4 children together - North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

