Kim Kardashian Announces New Collection In SKIMS; Shares Pictures From The Launch Party

Reality star Kim Kardashian recently took to social media to share a series of pictures from the launch party of her latest collection under SKIMS. The much-loved star posted a series of photographs from the celebration where she and her pals were seen dressed in the collection itself. She also indicated through the caption that this is her most favourite collection so far and she cannot wait for everyone to see it. Kim Kardashian's fans have also flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see her work.

Kim Kardashian’s launch party

Reality star Kim Kardashian recently announced that she is back with a new collection of loungewear for her followers. The actor posted a few pictures from the launch event where she is seen having a gala time with her girls who have been helping her promote the products amongst the buyers. In one of the pictures, she is seen enjoying a huge bottle of wine which has been specially brought to celebrate the occasion. She has also posted pictures of the variety available in the collection while highlighting the different shades and sizes.

In the pictures shared, Kim Kardashian is seen dressed in her latest SKIM collection which is comfortable and classy at the same time. She is seen wearing a bikini-style top and a pair of pyjama shorts which have been created with silk material. A long overcoat has also been added to the outfit, enhancing the style quotient. Kim Kardashian is seen wearing nude makeup with a brown outfit and has opted for transparent strap footwear.

In the caption for the post, Kim Kardashian has mentioned that the new collection will be available for purchase soon. She has mentioned that this is her most favourite piece so far and she feels they outdo themselves every time. She has also specified the colour and size range available in this collection and has encouraged her fans to get theirs as soon as possible. Have a look at the post on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have complimented the new collection and Kim Kardashian’s look in the pictures. A few people have also used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

