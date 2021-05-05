Kim Kardashian Asked To Return 'illegally Exported' Rare Statue Bought From Belgian

American socialite Kim Kardashian has come under the scanner of the US government. Recently, she has been asked to return a rare statue that she reportedly purchased from Belgium. The statue in question has been smuggled out of Italy by giving false documentation.

Kim Kardashian asked to return a rare art piece

According to a report by Artnet, Kim Kardashian purchased the statue called the Fragment of Myron’s Samian Athena from the Axel Vervoordt Gallery located in Belgium. It dates back to the 1st or 2nd century. It was not allowed to pass through the US border as the team working with Kim tried to bring it to the States by providing false documentation. After the new documents were provided to allow its shipment to the country, it was then ascertained that the statue was 'looted, smuggled, and illegally exported'.

After the authorities executed a thorough check, they realised that the art piece was 'protected cultural property'. They began to suspect malpractice when two of the invoices regarding the piece had different descriptions of the object. The US has imposed strict laws to restrict the import of rare art pieces from Italy to prevent thievery of any kind. One must need a license or a permit that states that their import has not broken any rules in the country where the piece belongs to. The price of the sculpture is stated to be a whopping $745,882.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Kim Kardashian's team has issued a statement saying that the 40-year-old makeup mogul has no knowledge of the statue and has not heard of it before. They also stated that someone might be impersonating her to purchase the statue. They also said that she is not even aware of the transaction that took place for it.

Kim Kardashian's net worth

The entrepreneur's net worth crossed the one billion dollar mark last month. The shapewear company SKIMS and makeup brand KKW Beauty have largely contributed to the rise in Kim Kardashian's net worth. It was stated to be $780 million in October 2020.

Kim Kardashian's divorce

Kim and Kanye have finalised their divorce in April 2021 citing 'irreconcilable differences'. The couple has also agreed to the joint custody of their four children North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm. The couple tied the knot in May 2014.

Image- @kimkardashian Instagram