Kim Kardashian asks followers to help decide "Which shoe?" goes with her OOTD

Kim Kardashian is one of the most active Instagram users, with constant updates about her outfits, new collections from her brands and more. The media personality took to her Instagram account on Tuesday and shared a picture of an outfit, asking fans which shoe she should go with. Scroll along and take a look at the picture, as well as the options that Kim has for her shoes.

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram on May 18, 2021, to share a picture of her as she put together an outfit. The beauty mogul wore a body-hugging brown outfit with a strappy back detailing. She added a yellow bag to it, which added the right amount of pop to her outfit.

For footwear, Kim couldn’t make the choice between two pair of heels, one dark and other light brown in colour and tied up her calf. In her caption, she asked her followers on the social media platform to suggest which footwear should she go for. She captioned the post, “Which shoe???”.

The post has received over 2.5 million likes since Kardashian shared it on her feed, with followers dropping their suggestions about which shoe should Kim go for. Most of the comments under the post were for the darker pair of heels which Kim donned on her left leg. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Kim Kardashian wished Kris Jenner on Mother’s Day

The 40-year-old expressed her love for her mother in a long message and said how Kris makes it look easy to raise six children. She shared an adorable picture of the two along with it and wished her a Happy Mother’s Day. Kim wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day Mom! There is no one on this planet that knows me the way you or as long as you have! Thank you so much for giving us the best party planning skills, cooking skills and most importantly teaching us how to organize and run a house hold! Thank you for waking us up through the intercom every day at 6:55 am even on the weekends to just be up for no reason! Seriously though you manage to raise 6 kids and make it look so easy. I now understand why vodka has been such a constant in your life. I respect it tho! I love u mom!!! More than you will ever know!”.

Image: Kim Kardashian’s Instagram

