Kim Kardashian Breaks Into Tears As She Talks About Co-parenting With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, who recently finalised her divorce from American rapper Kanye West, broke down into tears during an interview as she talked about co-parenting with her ex-husband.

Kim appeared on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast on December 26 where she explained that she has tried to shield her four children from 'all of the crazy s***' that comes with Kanye's public outbursts.

The 42-year-old reality star teared up as she discussed her highly-publicised divorce and compared it to the time when her parents got divorced and she was being raised by her late father Robert Kardashian.

Kim says co-parenting is ‘really f****** hard’

While crying, Kim said, "I had the best dad. I don't want to get emotional. It has just been a day for me. It's hard. S*** like co-parenting it's really f***ing hard you know."

Kim stands by the decision to shield their kids from what plays out online despite what is going on with the Grammy winner. "If they don't know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That is real, heavy, grownup s--- that they are not ready to deal with," she said. "When they are, we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could," she said in the podcast.

"I definitely protected him," the SKIMS founder shared in the interview, adding that "and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on [in] the outside world."

"I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening," Kim continued of the kids' inevitable access to public information about their parents, "but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can."

About Kim and Kanye's divorce

After six years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. The two are parents to four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

The former couple finalised their very public divorce in November, following Kanye's play-by-play of the situation on social media.

In the divorce settlement, Kardashian was awarded $200,000 a month in child support. Kanye will also be responsible for half of the children's medical, educational, and security expenses. The duo waived any form of spousal support.

