Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Accusations Of Damaging Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Dress

This year's star-studded Met Gala was surely a glamorous night, with a lot of prominent celebrities in attendance. Following the Met Gala 2022 theme of Gilded Glamor and White Tie, A-list celebrities from various industries, including music, television and film, turned heads on the red carpet. However, it was Kim Kardashian who stole the show as she appeared in Marilyn Monroe's iconic 'Happy Birthday Mr President' dress, which she wore to sing Happy Birthday for then US President John F. Kennedy.

While many were amazed by Kim Kardashian's look, she also received backlash for wearing the iconic dress. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star is again making headlines as some pictures on the internet claimed she had damaged Monroe's historic dress.

Kim Kardashian has finally broken her silence and denied all such claims.

During a recent chat with Today, Kim Kardashian opened up on the allegations of damaging Monroe's decades-old dress. The American socialite revealed how the team at Ripley's museum helped her put on the dress with care and for the limited amount that she wore it. She further ensured that everyone wore gloves while handling the dress and put on the gown at the bottom of the red carpet.

Kim Kardashian said, "Ripley’s [and I] worked together so well; there were handlers in gloves that put it on me. It was such a process. I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers, put the dress on the bottom of the carpet, went up the stairs … I probably had it on for 3 minutes, 4 minutes."

Kim Kardashian says it was important for her to wear that dress

Further in the chat, Kim Kardashian mentioned that she is aware of the importance of the dress and what it means to American history. She also acknowledged the dress' iconic status and its meaning for the American culture which she said was also the reason why she chose to wear it as it went perfect with Met Gala 2022 theme.

The American socialite underwent a massive weight loss to fit into the dress. She reportedly lost around 17 pounds in a few weeks to get into shape in order to be able to wear it. During the same interview, Kardashian asserted, "I looked at it like a role. And I really wanted to wear this dress." "It was really important to me," she added. Kim Kardashian walked the ramp with her beau Pete Davidson.

