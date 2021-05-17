Kim Kardashian Buys Janet Jackson's 'If' Music Video Outfit For A Whopping $25k

Kim Kardashian paid a huge sum of money to prove her love for Janet Jackson on her birthday. The KUWTK star took to Instagram and shared a picture of her purchasing an outfit previously worn by the singer in the If music video. Kim purchased this outfit from an auction that specifically put up several items previously owned or worn by Michael Jackson’s sister.

Kim Kardashian Janet Jackson’s If music video outfit for 25k

Juliens Auctions recently organized an auction named, “Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson”. The auction sold over 1000 previously owned or worn by the singer. The auction got an immense response from buyers and one of these buyers was none other than beauty mogul and now-billionaire Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a snippet from Janet Jackson’s If music video. In the next story, she shared a picture of the same outfit that Janet wore in this music video. Along with the Instagram story, Kim wrote, “For @janetjackson’s bday. I’m such a fan I can’t believe I won this outfit on @juliens_auctions”. Take a look at Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story below.

Juliens Auctions in a tweet revealed that Kim Kardashian bought Janet Jackson’s If music video outfit for a whopping $25,000. It was further revealed that the top was custom made for the singer to be worn in the award-winning music video. Apart from this outfit, Janet Jackson’s ensemble that she wore while being inducted to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was sold for $32,000. Take a look at these tweets by Juliens Auctions below.

SOLD for $25,000! A custom-made top with a pair of black pants, both worn by Janet Jackson in her 1993 award-winning "If" music video. Sold in our "Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson" auction at https://t.co/TiME89uOXn! w/ @JanetJackson pic.twitter.com/OnBlFXOXC3 — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) May 14, 2021

SOLD for $32,000. An ensemble worn to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Sold in our "Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson" auction in Beverly Hills and at https://t.co/TiME89uOXn! w/ @JanetJackson pic.twitter.com/PWbRbiGQ9d — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) May 17, 2021

In an interview with ET, Juliens Auctions’ Executive Director Martin Nolan spoke about this auction. In the interview, Martin revealed that he is always stunned when a celebrity buys an item previously owned or worn by another celebrity. Since this purchase is purely out of being impressed by the legendary personality. He also revealed that Janet Jackson has no retirement plans on her mind, and she is just a busy mother. But at the same time this auction gave her time to reflect and downsize a bit while also looking for the next challenge and project.

