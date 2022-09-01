Kim Kardashian Called Out For 'photoshopping' Pic In Latest Instagram Post

American beauty mogul Kim Kardashian knows how to present her best look forward every time. The prominent star who is one of the most trending names on the internet recently treated her fans with a glimpse of her girls' trips and poolside fun. However, one particular picture of Kim has garnered special attention, with netizens claiming that it was 'clearly photoshopped'.

Fans accuse Kim of photoshopping picture in latest post

Recently, the beauty mogul took to Instagram to share a picture of herself. However, a TikTok user alleged that Kim photoshopped the muscle area between her neck and shoulders. The TikTok user named @caroline_in_thecity also showed the results of using a reverse-photoshop method on one of Kim's pictures to show a difference between the photo posted and the one without any photoshop. A response from Kim is still awaited.

Take a look at the picture below:

Notably, this isn't the first time Kim has been called out for allegedly photoshopping her picture. Kim had previously posted a story on her Instagram account about publications and netizens calling her out on her 'Photoshop fail' in a post then. These comments were in regard to the pictures she uploaded in which she was seen wearing clothing from her famous line, SKIMS. Although several fans hailed her for her look, some happened to notice that the reality star's belly button was missing from the pictures. They called it a 'Photoshop fail' as they flooded the internet with Tweets and memes. Replying to this, Kim took to her social media account to address these claims, which she referred to as 'dumb'. She wrote, "Come on guys... Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????"

Previously, the beauty mogul was accused of editing her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson's jawline. However, Kim then responded with a spicy answer to fans by posting a video of Pete kissing her on the lips. Sharing the video, she wrote, "How do you photoshop a live photo? Asking for a friend". Meanwhile, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan is all set to return to the screens with the all-new second season of the Hulu series The Kardashians. Set to stream on Hulu from September 22, the second season of the critically acclaimed hit series is gaining attention from fans.