Kim Kardashian Calls Ex-husband Kanye West's New Girlfriend Chaney Jones The 'sweetest'

Popular TV star Kim Kardashian finally opened up about her views on Kanye West's new girlfriend Chaney Jones. She spoke about the same on the Not Skinny Not Fat podcast in a new episode released on Tuesday. Kim was questioned about Jones, who is also called her doppelganger.

Kim Kardashian calls Kanye West's new girlfriend Chaney Jones 'sweetest'

As per the Daily Mail, the 41-year-old reality star, who was a guest at the podcast, spoke about her ex Kanye's dating life. She asserted, "I just want him to be happy and she seems like the sweetest,' Kim said, adding, "Whatever makes you happy, I don't care what it is." She continued, "I think that it'll reflect in your life and your work, everything, and how you are a parent, so I just... as long as he's happy, I genuinely just want that, truly."

On March 1, Rapper Kanye West made his relationship official with his new girlfriend Chaney Jones in a now-deleted Instagram photo with her. Fans rushed to social media and while some encouraged him to move on from his past with reality television star Kim Kardashian, others believed his new love interest bore an uncanny resemblance to her.

Chaney even keeps her fans updated with the glimpses of her and the former. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and gave a glimpse into the gift she received from her beau. She dropped a picture of a silver Hermés Birkin bag that West gifted her. Next to the gorgeous bag sat a bouquet of matching silver roses and fans could not stop gushing over the bond the duo shares. Have a look:

The couple is often spotted together out and about in the city. Recently, they were seen at a Los Angeles Lakers game, the duo was twinning in black with funky face masks on. Chaney even shared the pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, "Date Night," adding a black heart to it.

'I am a relationship kind of girl': Kim Kardashian

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian, who is dating Pete Davidson, recently opened up about her relationship with the latter. In an interaction with Good Morning America, the SKIMS owner said, "I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian/chanye.updates