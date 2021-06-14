Kim Kardashian Calls KUWTK 'Krew' Her Forever Family; Shares An Emotional Montage

Keeping Up With The Kardashians recently came to an end after enjoying a successful run for over 14 years and 20 seasons. The crew that worked on the popular reality show recently launched a wrap-up video with heartfelt bytes from the Kardashian-Jenner family members. One of the many people to speak on the crew that works behind the camera was Kim Kardashian, who also shared the final video on her social media. The social media star addressed the crew as her ‘forever family’ and also shed some light on why they are special.

Kim Kardashian’s ode to the ‘Krew’

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians crew recently released a nostalgic wrap up video and it has been leaving the viewers quite emotional and overwhelmed. In the montage shared, the team can be seen spending some fun and meaningful moments in different parts of the globe, as a part of their shooting schedule. In a segment of the video, Kim Kardashian was seen speaking about why the team is so special to her and how they have worked extremely hard over the years.

Kim Kardashian said that there is so much to say about them as they have stuck with the family through the thick and thins. She was extremely grateful for the last fifteen years that the team has spent together. She shed some light on the fact that the crew knew every single secret associated with the family and also kept these secrets, helping the show have a great run. Kim Kardashian said that the ‘Krew’ of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been with her through multiple marriages, divorces, and various other life-altering life events that meant a lot to her.

The reality star further added that the crew has experienced more moments with her than any of her close, life-long friends. She stated that she loves this team and considers them, her forever family in every way. Have a look at the video here.

