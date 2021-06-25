Kim Kardashian Catches Daughter Chicago West 'sneaking Off' With Her Stuff; See Photo

Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame Kim Kardashian often shares pictures of her children online on social media to give fans a sneak peek into her real life. On Friday, June 25, the billionaire mother once again took to Instagram to post a funny picture of her daughter, Chicago West. Upon seeing Kim Kardashian’s latest post, followers of the KKW founder showered praises for her little munchkin.

Kim Kardashian’s funny post about Chicago West

In the picture shared by her, Chicago can be seen casually strolling her mother’s closet. She tried to sneak off with one of Kim’s pink statement bags when she was caught by Kim. The little munchkin put on an infectious smile to cover up her intrusion. While sharing the photograph, Kim Kardashian said, “Caught someone trying to sneak off with my stuff”. Check out the Instagram post shared by Kim Kardashian below:

As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it went on to melt several hearts on the internet. While some called her ‘sweet’ and ‘cute’, many others burst out in laughter. Red heart emoticon flooded the comment section of the post. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

This picture comes just a week after Kim Kardashian celebrated the 8th birthday of her firstborn child, North West. Sharing a slew of adorable pictures with her baby, Kim penned a lengthy and heart-warming note for her. She said, “My 1st born baby North is 8 years old today! North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives!”.

“You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life! I’ve never met anyone like you. I picked these BTS to post of North and I from this Steven Klein Jackie O shoot bc it just reminded me of the bond North and I share and he always captures the emotion so well!”, Kim continued. Take a look at the post here:

(Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

