Kim Kardashian Celebrates 225 Million Followers With Stunning Bikini Pics; See Photos

On June 2, 2021, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a pair of stunning pictures featuring herself. Kim shared the pictures to celebrate hitting 225 million followers on her Insta. In the pictures, she can be seen striking sultry poses near the swimming pool and enjoying the sunshine. Sharing the pictures, she expressed her love for her followers.

In the pictures, Kim can be seen sitting on the wooden beach bench near the swimming pool. One can see her striking various poses while enjoying the sunshine. She is sporting a simple black bikini and went for subtle makeup. Her black hair is middle parted and kept open. To complete her look, she added a pair of dark sunglasses. As for the caption, she simply wrote, "225 Mil Love U For Life".

As soon as Kim Kardashian's latest photos were up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to compliment the American socialite. Several celebrities also took the opportunity to drop lovely comments. Nicole Williams English, Oliver Rousteing dropped a string of emoticons. Justin Laboy commented, "I love this page". Sophia Hutchins commented, "Bawwwwwwwdyyyyyyyyyy" with a heart-eyed face and fire emoticons. Natalie Halcro exclaimed, "Wow!".

Recently, Kim posted yet another pair of stunning pictures where she can be seen sporting a maroon coloured body fitting turtle necked dress. She added a pair of thigh-high brown boots to complete her look. She has applied nude makeup and kept her straight hair open. In the second picture, she can be seen striking a joyful pose. She captioned the post, "Fittings ➡️ Fun".

Many of her fans and followers dropped red hearts and fire emoticons on Kim Kardashian's latest post. A fan commented, "Topp image" with a praising hands emoticon. Another one wrote, "U younger every day" with a red heart. A user commented, "So beautiful". Several others called her 'stunning', 'adorable', and 'gorgeous'. A few others speculated about her relationship with Travis Barker during his marriage to Shanna Moakler. Kim clarified the rumours on her Insta story. She wrote, "No. False narratives".

