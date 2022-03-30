Kim Kardashian Clarifies 'career Advice For Women' Statement 'was Taken Out Of Context'

Amid her love life with Pete Davidson being in the news and ex-husband Kanye 'Ye' West's acts and statements around it making headlines, Kim Kardashian became a talking point for another reason. The reality TV star's career advice for women in business, urging them to start working, and claiming that they were not keen on working, in a interview with Variety, did not go down well with the Internet.

She has now issued a clarification over it, and claimed the statement was taken out of context. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said that question before the advice had a role to play in her response.

Kim Kardashian clarifies career advice for women statement

Kim, in an interview with Good Morning America, stated that the comment was made without 'questions and conversations' around it and it became a 'sound bite with no context.'

She claimed that her 'tone and attitude' changed because of the question, 'After 20 years in the business, you are famous for being famous', before she was asked 'what advice you would give women in business?'

She added that it was not a 'blanket statement towards women' and it was not that she 'does not respect the work or think they don't work hard.' However, she said that she was 'sorry' if the comment was received in that manner.

She added that the only advice she wished to give women was that having a social media presence or appearing on a reality show did not guarantee instant success. She asserted that one had to work hard very hard, even if it might look easy. The 41-year-old added that one could build a successful business from social media, but hard work was extremely important for it.

Among the other highlights of a previous interview with Vogue Hong Kong was Kim sharing that she wished to start a law firm. Amid this, she flaunted Pete Davidson's tattoo that read 'my girl is a lawyer'.

Kim Kardashian to star in The Kardashians

Meanwhile, after 14 years and 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the family is returning with a new show The Kardashians. The reality show is gearing up for release on April 14 on the Hulu network and will also star Khloé Kardashian, Kendall, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner.