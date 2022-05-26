Kim Kardashian Condemns Texas School Shooting; Calls For Revision Of Gun Control Laws

Popular socialite Kim Kardashian called for a revision of gun control laws in the US after the tragic mass shooting at a Texas primary school, that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Condemning the attack, the reality TV star mentioned how the existing laws don't cater to safeguarding people, further noting that lawmakers should take measures that 'fit in today's world'.

The incident took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde when an 18-year-old opened fire at the establishment which has an enrollment of under 600 students. The SKIMS founder, while expressing grief over the incident, said that she was 'heartbroken, disgusted and furious' with the current state of affairs.

Kim Kardashian 'heartbroken' after Texas shooting tragedy

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kim Kardashian, in her statement, mentioned, "Yesterday 19 children were murdered by an 18-year-old, and I find myself heartbroken, disgusted and furious about how little has been done by lawmakers to enact gun laws that protect our children.”

She continued, "There is no excuse and no justification for what happened yesterday. The current laws in our country around gun control are not protecting our children. We have to push lawmakers to enact laws that are fitting in today’s world."

In her series of posts, Kim continued, "Someone who is not old enough to buy alcohol should not be allowed to purchase a firearm. There is no world in which an 18-year-old needs a semi-automatic weapon or any weapon, and no world in which the outcome can be anything other than tragic." Kim added that she was 'seriously dumbfounded' by the normalcy of it. In her clarion call for action, Kim asserted there's a lot that can be done at the grass-root level and leaders should come together for the same.

"At a community level, as parents, teachers, there is a lot that can be done to help teens and young adults that isn’t being done, she said and mentioned, "I’m urging our leaders to come together and put politics aside and put children first." Apart from Kim, other celebrities like Matthew McConaughey, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo as well as former US president Barack Obama condemned the heinous act and called for strict measures.

(IMAGE: AP)