Kim Kardashian Confesses Getting Intimate With Kanye During Photoshoot To Conceive Saint

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids, two daughters and two sons. The reality tv star once opened up about her struggle to conceive her child number two after her firstborn, North West. In her show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim while talking to her sister Khloe confessed that she got intimate with her then-husband Kanye West during a photoshoot, while they were trying to conceive their baby number two, Saint West.

Kim Kardashian confesses getting intimate with Kanye during a shoot

Kim and Kanye have four children together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star once admitted that she was desperate and struggling to give her daughter North a sibling. As per US Magazine, during season 10 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim told her sister Khloe that she and Kanye were having s*x almost 500 times a day. Kim said that she even called Kanye on one of her shoots because she was ovulating that day. Kim said, "I was like, ‘I’m ovulating today!’ So I made him come to my photoshoot. You know what, I don’t feel bad about that for one second."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian was recently spotted at Kanye West's Donda album event with her kids, despite the two calling it quits a few months back. A source close to People said that Kim did not want her kids to stay away from their father and that the two were trying really hard to co-parent their kids after their divorce. Rumours about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce started doing the rounds after Kanye West went on a Twitter rant and tweeted many bizarre things, one of them being that the Kardashians were trying to lock him up. Also, in July 2020, during a presidential campaign rally of his, West revealed that he had previously wanted his first child aborted, but Kardashian refused. In January 2021, CNN reported that Kardashian officially filed for divorce and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of divorce and agreed to joint custody of their four children.

Image: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

