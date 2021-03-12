Kim Kardashian Confuses Hail With Snow, Says ‘I’m Not A Meteorologist’ On Being Corrected

On March 10, 2021, Calabasas had a winter storm wherein it hailed in the region. Kim Kardashian was excited to see this and the KKW Beauty owner decided to share this with her fans and followers through Instagram. However, what did not work out for Kim is that she referred to the hail as snow and Twitter was quick to react.

Kim Kardashian: ‘I am not a Meteorologist ’

The 40-year-old took to her Instagram story and shared a video of her backyard as well as her basketball court and said that it was white because of snow. She also took some of the hail pellets in her hand and said that her black basketball court is now all white due to the snowfall. She was heard saying in the video, “Okay, this is insane you guys, it’s snowing and I’m in Calabasas. I don’t know if you can see that, but this is absolutely insane. This is really crazy. How is this happening? This is insane! My basketball court is white with snow. This is insane! You guys, my basketball court is black, you guys!”

Twitter users were quick to react to this. Some of the Kardashian family fans said that if Kim says it is snow then it is snow for sure. Take a look at some of the tweets here.

“i know i got 30 jobs but a meteorologist ain’t one!” that’s my girl ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/AaIXxD0ApD — ðŸð¥ðšÌð¯ð¢ðš. (@everyhour) March 10, 2021

It’s @KimKardashian calling hail, snow for me personally — Mattieee (@matifadza33) March 10, 2021

Me watching Kim's ig stories and finally realizing that my geography teacher has been lying to me all this time about snow and hail ðŸ˜¤ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/b7nN5PEljq — tristangeldart (@tristan_geldart) March 11, 2021

When Kim realised that she had made this mistake, she took to her Instagram to upload a story and accepted that it was hail, and further added that she is not a meteorologist so if it will hail in the Calabasas in the month of March, then she will call it snow. Kim wrote, “Ok OK I get the message!!! It is HAIL!!! Not SNOW! I’m not a meteorologist, people!!!! Never claimed to be! I know I got 30 jobs but a meteorologist ain’t one! If it’s hailing in Calabasas in March, I call it snow!!! OKKKKURRRRRR.” Take a look at her story below.

