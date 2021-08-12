Kim Kardashian Credits Kanye West For Teaching Her To Be 'more Confident' About Herself

Kim Kardashian opened up about her ex, Kanye West, teaching her to be more confident about herself. She expresses her gratitude to him amidst the duo’s divorce. She made an appearance on the We Are Supported By podcast hosted by Kristen Bell and Monica Padman spoke about the same.

Kim Kardashian on We Are Supported By

Kim Kardashian of Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame spoke about the best advice she has received from her ex on an episode of We Are Supported By. She mentioned that she learnt to live in the moment and be herself because she observed how Kanye West never cared about others’ perception of him. She said, “I got to a point — and maybe [it was] being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade, someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself — that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment.”

She also mentioned that she used to be a people-pleaser and has now learnt to put herself first. "You don't have to please everyone," she said on the podcast. She also credited Kanye for making her more confident in herself. She said in the podcast, “As long as I'm myself and as long as I'm doing it the way that I want to, like, you have one life and you're living it for you. That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought.”

The duo tied the knot in 2014 and have four children together. Their oldest child is North, followed by Saint and Chicago. Their youngest is Psalm, who is 2 years old. Kardashian filed for divorce earlier this year and the two have tried to keep the divorce amicable as they co-parent their children. Kardashian recently took the children to Atlanta, so they could spend some quality time with their dad, as he completed his next studio album. Kardashian and the kids also surprised Kanye recently as they arrived at his listening party for his upcoming album, which is set to release this month.

Picture Credits: AP

