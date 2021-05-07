Kim Kardashian Cries In Mid-season Trailer Of 'KUWTK' Amid Marital Problems With Kanye

A mid-season farewell trailer of KUWTK showed Kim Kardashian crying over her marital woes with Kanye West. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been making headlines ever since news of their impending divorce started making rounds. In addition, Kardashian's legendary reality tv show Keeping Up With The Kardashians is in it's last season. KUWTK's latest episode aired on May 6, 2021, and was titled 'The End Of An Era'.

The show recently released the midseason teaser trailer, which proves that fans can look forward to plenty of dramatic conversations, confrontations, and tears left before the series concludes its 20th season. In the mid-season trailer, Scott Disick can be heard talking about how the "fear of everything stopping" is scary. Kendall Jenner, who spent most of her adolescent years on the show, can be heard talking about how she "just doesn't know life" without the show.

Kim Kardashian in KUWTK's latest episode's trailer

Kim Kardashian's revelation on the hit show about her marital problems with Kanye, seems to be the saddest moment of all. The reality tv star can be seen sitting and crying, while speaking to her half-sister Kendall Jenner. She tells Kendall, how with everything happening she "feels like a loser", while bawling her eyes out.

However, Momager Kris Jenner, who is always around for her children, comforts the mother of four. She tells Kim how she wants her to be "happy and joyful" to which Kim can be seen telling her mother how she's ready to be exactly that. Kim Kardashian's divorce with Kanye West was officially filed in Feb 2021.

More from KUWTK's latest episode trailer

Kim Kardashian's sister, Khloe Kardashian, also revealed some things in the trailer. The mother of one could be seen talking about surrogacy as an option, with her on-again-off-again boyfriend and NBA player, Tristan Thompson. Tristan can be seen reasoning with the youngest Kardashian about how Kim has gone through the process of surrogacy for children Chicago and Psalm mentioning, "Your sister has done it before so it's not foreign to us".

Khloe can be seen telling the camera how she doesn't know if "surrogacy is really going to work for me and my family". Kris on the other hand could be seen giving her daughter some advice telling her how she would love to see Khloe grow old with the father of her children.

Image: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

