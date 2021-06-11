Kim Kardashian Criticized For Photoshopping Waist In An Ad; Brand Calls It Editing Glitch

Kim Kardashian is considered to be one of the prominent fashion icons in the west and has been made the ambassador of many prestigious brands till date. However, one of the recent advertisements that she has featured in has been accused of photoshopping. A Tik Tok user has pointed out the part where photoshop has reportedly been used. In response to this allegation, the brand has issued a statement regarding the edit. They have claimed in their statement that an editing glitch is responsible for the visual anomaly seen in the ad and is not photoshopped.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS ad receives criticism for photoshop, the brand responds

The SKIMS advertisement featuring Kim Kardashian includes a scene where the model flashes her waist for the camera while laying on her side. Now as per dazeddigital.com, a Tik Tok user noticed the anomaly at the moment where Kim is seen running her hands around her waist. Her fingers visibly become distorted right around the moment they reach her hips. The user criticised the editing done in this video, claiming that it is photoshopped. However, the brand has refuted all of these claims in its statement.

The statement mentioned that the distortion has taken place due to an editing glitch and not because of photoshop. They had come under criticism for setting unrealistic beauty standards for its viewers by using photoshop, which eventually prompted them to make a clarification. The statement also says that not only have they replaced the ad with the original video but Kim had also specifically asked them not to make any kinds of edits on her waist, and to further ensure that no other part of her body is given a digital retouch.

Kim Kardashian has recently featured in the final episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired on television on June 10. Much has been said about her split with Kanye West after being married to him for nearly seven years. The former couple has four children together and has agreed to take on joint custody for them. While she had filed for the divorce a while back, it is yet to be finalised.

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

