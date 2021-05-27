Kim Kardashian Debunks Hook-up Rumours With Travis Barker, Calls It 'False Narrative'

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian recently rubbished rumours about previously hooking up with elder sister Kourtney Kardashian's beau, Travis Barker. On Wednesday, the owner of KKW Beauty took to her Instagram handle to conduct an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with fans and answered a bunch of revealing questions about her personal life. After one of the users questioned her about hooking up with Travis ever, Kim set the record straight about just being friends with the former and referred to the rumours as "False Allegations".

Kim Kardashian says she is "happy" for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Yesterday, i.e. May 26, 2021, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Getting my nails done right now and I have time today... Ask me anything". Soon, the 40-year-old was bombarded with a bunch of questions by netizens, and one question, in particular, caught everyone's attention and also went on to make headlines. During her AMA session, a user asked Kim, "Did you hook up with Travis Barker?", to which, the socialite quipped, "NO! False Narrative".

The mother-of-four also added, "We've been friends for years and I'm so happy for him and Kourt." For the unversed, Travis Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler had recently accused Kourtney and Kim of "destroying" her family and ending their four-year-long marriage. The former couple were married from 2004 to 2008 and have two kids together, i.e. daughter Alabama and son Landon.

Check out Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story below:

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their relationship Instagram official over Valentine's weekend this year, and have been quite public with their affection for each other in the months that followed. The love birds do not leave any opportunities to shell out major couple goals on social media by posting mushy photos with each other quite often. They have also been spending quality time with each other on several exotic vacations together.

Kourtney's boyfriend has been friends with the Kar-Jenner family for years now, as all of them live in Calabasas, California. If the grapevines are to be believed, the couple has been hanging out with their respective families ever since they started dating. Apparently, the American musician has also received a thumbs up from the Kardashian family.

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM