Kim Kardashian Denies Purchasing 2016's Imported Stolen Roman Scuplture

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian has denied having any knowledge about purchasing an Ancient Roman Statue, back in 2016. According to a report by DailyMail, Kim's name was mentioned on the court documents list which read, "Kim Kardashian dba Noel Roberts Trust in Woodland Hills, California". "For the sale of the defendant statue by Vervoordt to Noel Robert Trust, dated March 11, 2016", was written on the invoice. The Noel Robert Trust, mentioned in the invoice, is associated with Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West.

Recently, the KKW Beauty owner's spokesperson spoke to CNN about her involvement in the purchase. They said that the stolen Roman sculpture was purchased "using her name without (Kim's) authorisation". They continued to assure the interviewers that Kardashian was unaware of the transaction. They asked for an official investigation on the matter and hoped that the art piece would be returned to its owners.

Who imported the stolen Roman sculpture in Kim Kardashian's name?

According to the invoice, the statue was ordered by interior designer Axel Vervoordt. The designer and art dealer is also named in the court papers. According to a report by CNN, the designer has worked several times with Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West. The interior designer has worked with many Hollywood celebrities including Robert de Niro, Sting, Trudie Styler and many others.

The stolen statue is called the Fragment of Myron Samian Athena. The sculpture is apparently from the early-to mid-Roman Empire. According to CNN's report, the statue was seized in May 2016 and was part of a major shipment worth $745,000 (Rs. 5.50 crores) and weighed 5,000 kgs. The statue showed the lower half of a woman, sculpted from the waist down. According to a report by The Daily Mail, the statue was blocked by US customs as they received false documentation. It was discovered that the statue was actually 'looted, smuggled, and illegally exported'.

What is Kim Kardashian's net worth?

According to a report by Forbes, Kim Kardashian officially became a billionaire in April 2021, last month. She achieved the milestone with the help of two businesses, KKW Beauty and Skims. In October 2020, the entrepreneur was valued at $780 million USD (Rs. 57.61 billion).

Image: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

