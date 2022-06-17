'Kim Kardashian Did Not Damage Marilyn Monroe’s Dress': Ripley’s Museum Issues Statement

Kim Kardashian sparked controversy after the news of her damaging the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress began doing rounds on the internet. Earlier, at Met Gala 2022, Kim managed to steal all the limelight after she was spotted donning Marilyn Monroe's iconic gown on the red carpet.

Ever since her appearance at Met Gala 2022, the reality TV star's dress has become a trending point of discussion among the netizens'. Recently, Ripley's Museum cleared the air around the controversy surrounding Marilyn Monroe's dress and revealed that the TV reality star did not possibly damage the dress after her Met Gala outing.

Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe's dress

Kim Kardashian’s red carpet appearance at this year’s Met Gala created quite a stir on the internet after rumours of Kim damaging the dress began surfacing online. However recently, the US museum, Ripley's Believe It or Not took to its official Instagram handle and denied the claims. The museum's official handle stated that the beauty mogul "did not, in any way, damage the garment in the short amount of time it was worn at the Met Gala."

Further, they also stated that a report written on the dresses' condition in 2017 reveals that 'a number of seams are pulled and worn. This is not surprising given how delicate the material is'. The museum further clarified that 41 years old reality star did not pay Ripley's to wear the dress, instead, she donated the amount on behalf of the firm to two charities in the wider Orlando region. The firm concluded by stating, "Ripley’s Believe It or Not! will continue to exhibit the dress — in as-is condition — at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Hollywood through Fall 2022"

Take a look at the post-

Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe dress controversy

For the unversed, earlier the Marilyn Monroe Collection Instagram account posted a before and after image of Monroe's famous 'Happy Birthday' gown. Sharing the picture, the handle captioned the post as "Just in case you missed it… Missing crystals, and some left hanging by a thread."

Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian