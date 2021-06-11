Kim Kardashian 'does Not Regret' Ending KUWTK, Says 'best Decade And A Half Of My Life'

Keeping Up With The Kardashians' finale episode aired on E! last night. The reality series focused on the Kardashian-Jenner family featuring Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner in the lead. The show ran for 14 years before the family decided to end the show.

Kim Kardashian has no regrets as Keeping Up With The Kardashians show ends

In the finale episode, Kim Kardashian spoke about her feelings on ending the long-running series. She said to Jenner, "I have no regrets. This was, like, the best decade and a half of my life. I feel like the luckiest girl in the entire world that I get to work with my family every single day." "This is who I am. This show made who we are, and I'll never take that for granted", she further added.

The show ended with some special moments. The Kardashian-Jenner clan gathered the filming crew and gave them a final hug as appreciation. They even buried a time capsule together. Kris Jenner chose to bury her "Momager" which was given to her in 2017 when she coined the term for successfully being able to manage her family. Youngest daughter Kylie Jenner buried one of her first lip kits that made her a billionaire.

Some of the family members will be reuniting for a KUWTK reunion episode. They said that the reunion would be held in two parts, on June 17 and June 20, 2021. A new series is also expected to release on the OTT platform, Hulu. Kris Jenner described it as "the next chapter" for the family but did not share more details on it. Kim's former husband Kanye West and Caitlyn Jenner were not a part of the KUWTK finale episode. The episode was filmed last year before West and Kardashian's divorce and Jenner's announcement of running for the role of California's governor.

About Keeping Up With The Kardashians

The Kardashian-Jenner family living in Calabasas, California, were the main focus of the reality show. Throughout the years, the audience saw the entire clan's growth from Kendall Jenner's rise as a supermodel to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's relationship. Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were just children when the show had initially started. The show even witnessed Kim Kardashian's wedding and Caitlyn Jenner's transition from Bruce Jenner. The show ended after 14 years and many spinoff series.

Image: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.