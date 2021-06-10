Kim Kardashian "doesn't Mind" Estranged Husband Kanye West Dating Irina Shayk?

Beauty Mogul Kim Kardashian is apparently not paying much attention to romance rumours about estranged husband Kanye West and his newfound ladylove, Irina Shayk. The rumoured couple, Kanye and Irina were recently spotted spending some quality time in Provence, France, on the occasion of the American rapper's 44th birthday. However, the mother of his four kids, Kim Kardashian, reportedly "doesn't mind" it at all.

Kim Kardashian doesn't mind Kanye West dating if it "doesn't impact her kids"

While Kim K and Kanye West have been living separate lives for quite some time now and have also decided to part ways after seven years of marriage, the founder of Yeezy is reportedly dating the Russian model Irina Shayk already, even before officially getting divorced from Kim. However, a recent report by E! News revealed that although the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has heard the rumours, she "doesn't mind" Kanye and Irina dating each other at all. A source close to the founder of KKW Beauty told the online portal that until it does not impact her kids, she does not mind if the Yeezus hitmaker dates.

Another insider revealed to the portal that since Kim and Irina do not know each other, it's a "non-factor" for the former. For the unversed, Kanye and Irina have been sparking dating speculations over the past few weeks. The rapper and the model have known each other for a long time now. Irina not only walked the Paris Fashion Week for Kanye back in 2012, but she also featured in the music video of his 2010 song, Power. Furthermore, she was mentioned in Kanye's song, Christian Dior Denim Flow, too.

Ahead of dating Kanye West, Irina Shayk was in a relationship with Hollywood actor, Bradley Cooper. After being in a courtship for four years, the actor and the runway star, who share a four-year-old daughter together, called it quits in 2019. On the other hand, Kanye West tied the knot with Kim Kardashian in 2014 and they share four kids together. Kim filed for divorce from the Grammy Award-winning artist in February this year.

Meanwhile, Kanye rang in his 44th birthday on June 8, 2021. On his special day, Kim shared a photograph with him and their kids on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday. Love U for Life! (sic)". Take a look:

