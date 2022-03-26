Kim Kardashian Dreams To Start ‘successful’ Law Firm; 'It's Been In My Soul For Years'

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian candidly spoke about her big aspirations in law career during an interaction with Vogue Hong Kong. The SKIMS founder wants to start a 'successful' law firm and while talking about the same, Kim also shed light on the hard work she did to pass the California 'baby bar' exam last year in December.

'I'm very passionate about criminal justice reform': Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star said that it is her late father Robert Kardashian who inspired her to become an attorney. According to Kim Kardashian, she wants to advocate for those who have been 'wrongfully convicted'. To achieve the same, Kim added that she studied 'diligently' to pass her law entrance exam.

She said, "I had to be really diligent about studying and dedicated every spare minute I had to it. I’m very passionate about criminal justice reform, and I want to advocate for those who I feel they were wrongfully convicted". The SKIMS founder added that spending time with her father 'influenced' her immensely, so much that it also got rooted in her soul. “Spending time with my father at his office definitely influenced me. Doing this work has been in my soul for years, and I’m so proud that I’m now doing this work,” she concluded.

This comes just a week after Kim Kardashian opened up about her divorce row with rapper Kanye West on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Kim candidly spoke about the difficulties in co-parenting that she's currently facing as the Donda 2 fame continues with his outbursts on social media. However, the beauty mogul also claimed that she'll always remain protective of Kanye as the rapper is her kids' father.

"So I'm always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it's the father of my kids. I'll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best. I just try to – as hard as it can be sometimes – I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever's best for the kids. Take the high road," she said.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian