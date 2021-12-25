Kim Kardashian Drops Adorable Family Christmas Pics Featuring Kids, Khloe & Kris Jenner

American socialite Kim Kardashian is celebrating Christmas with her family. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently took to her Instagram handle and showed off her family's holiday pictures on Christmas Eve on Friday. The Kardashians can be seen flaunting their fashion sense and twinning in head-to-toe matching SKIMS loungewear. Khloe Kardashian also dropped a series of pictures from their latest photoshoot.

Kardashians enjoy holidays together

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Kim along with her children, North, eight-years-old, Saint, six-years-old, Chicago, three-years-old, Psalm, two years old, her sister Khloe Kardashian, her daughter True (whose dad is Tristan Thompson), Kris Jenner, and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream, five-years-old (whose mom is Blac Chyna) can be seen posing for the pictures. Absent from the pictures are Rob, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, three years old, as well as Kourtney Kardashian and her three kids, Mason, twelve years old, Penelope, nine years old, and Reign, six years old.

Khloe also posted a bunch of pictures on her IG handle. The pictures show an adorable mother-daughter portrait of her and True. The pictures show Kardashians laughing, smiling, and overall enjoying each other's company.

Kim Kardashian is elated to have rumoured beau Pete Davidson join her for an upcoming Christmas bash hosted by her mother Kris Jenner. According to E!, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is "a fan of Pete's," and Kim's mother, in particular, is 'obsessed' with him. As per the E! sources, the duo will also be spending New Year's eve together, with Kim jetting off to Miami to attend Pete's NBC’s special Miley's New Year's Eve Party.

The upcoming Christmas party will mark the duo's second-holiday celebration after they were spotted together on the Halloween weekend. The duo's romance rumours come amid Kim and Kanye West's divorce, with the former recently filing to drop Kanye's last name to officially be declared single.

The Saturday Night Live comedian's presence at the annual Christmas dinner has left Kim 'extremely excited'. The whole family is also looking forward to spending a holiday with him. It has also been stated that the party could turn out 'awkward' considering Kanye West has also been invited to the gathering.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian