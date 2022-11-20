Kim Kardashian Drops Cryptic Post About Being In 'hard Place' Amid Ex Pete's New Romance

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their romance in August 2022 after almost 10 months of dating, with the SNL alum now sparking romance rumours with Emily Ratajkowski. Days after Pete and Emily's glimpses from his 29th birthday surfaced online, Kim shared a cryptic post on social media, a quote about rising up from a 'hard place' in life. Netizens were quick enough to point out that her post was directed towards Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian shares cryptic post about being in a 'hard place'

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kim Kardashian shared a quote by Idil Ahmed that reads, "One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out. Sometimes even better than you can imagine. Remember this when you feel like you're in a hard place or you feel you're being challenged the most. Believe in where you're headed. See the bigger picture."

This comes days after Davidson and Emily spent quality time in New York City as they marked the former's 29 birthday. In pictures going viral on the internet, the duo could be seen hugging and chatting away in matching bomber jackets and sweatpants.

pete davidson and emily ratajkowski in new york city last night pic.twitter.com/ITabQhfAMI — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) November 17, 2022

E! News cited sources saying that the two have gone on "few dates" together. It added that while they've known each other for years, they reconnected after "Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up."

Another insider also told the outlet that "Emily is super into Pete right now. It's still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special."

The source continued, "It's a chill relationship so far. There's no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him. Pete is charming and winning her over for sure."

(IMAGE: AP)