Kim Kardashian Enjoys A 'pizza Party' With Her Kids North And Saint; See Pics

Kim Kardashian recently took some time off from her busy schedule and had a pizza party with her kids. The KUWTK star took to Instagram and shared pictures from this pizza party. These party pictures featured Kim Kardashian’s oldest kids North and Saint.

Kim Kardashian enjoys pizza party with her kids

Kim Kardashian has been making headlines for the past few weeks due to her impending divorce with Kanye West. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian seems to be enjoying some quality time with her family and friends. Recently, Kim K took to Instagram and shared pictures from a pizza party she had with her kids.

In her Instagram post, Kim Kardashian posted two pictures. One with her daughter North West and the second with her son Saint West. In the both the pictures, Kim and her kids were showing off their pizza slices and posing for the camera. Along with the pictures, Kim simply wrote, “Pizza Party”. Take a look at Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post with her kids North West and Saint West here.

Comments on Kim Kardashian's Instagram post

Kim and Kanye's divorce

As mentioned earlier, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce has been making headlines for some time. Now a Page Six report suggests that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are not on talking terms. West has reportedly changed all of his contact details and has requested his ex-wife to contact him only through his security. Kanye also took this extreme measure even before the couple filed for divorce.

But even though Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are not on talking terms the couple has decided to co-parent their four kids together. While the kids are staying with Kim, Kanye visits them on a regular basis. According to a source quoted in the report, Kim trusts Kanye when it comes to their kids and hence loves seeing them hang out together. Moreover, the ex-couple do not cross path when Kanye visits the kids. Since he arrives at the house when Kim Kardashian has already left. Their “army of nannies” help out in this smooth transition.

KUWTK’s last season to premiere soon

Kim Kardashian’s famous reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to an end. Recently, a trailer of the show’s last season premiered. The show is set to air one last time from March 18, 2021. Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been on-air for more than a decade and has had 20 seasons since then. The show followed the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family as they grew up in the spotlight. Watch the KUWTK farewell season trailer below.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.