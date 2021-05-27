Kim Kardashian Enjoys Beach Time With Her Daughters, Fans Say 'North Is Kim’s Twin’

On Wednesday afternoon Kim Kardashian enjoyed a fun beach time with her daughters North and Chicago. The 40-year-old billionaire mother took to her Instagram space to share a couple of pictures from their fun time together. Upon seeing the post, fans have something interesting to say about North.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter’s beach time together

In the photos shared by Kim, she can be seen donning black beachwear while her daughter Chicago twins with her. North stands out in the frame dressed in a green and black swimsuit. One of the pictures features the trio playing with the sand while another sees North casually doing a split as she appears to be making a sandcastle for herself. Check out the post shared by Kim Kardashian below:

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star went all out to comment all things happy and nice. Many had something interesting to say about 8-year-old, North. A user wrote, “North is serving in this photo move over mommy”, another said, “North is Kim’s twin". A slew of fans hailed the photo as ‘beautiful’ and ‘cutest’ calling it the elite families ‘best friend moment’. Red heart emoticons flooded the comment section of the post. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting to the post:

This comes just a day after daughter North called out her mother for being a fake Olivia Rodrigo fan. It so happened, that the ‘Drivers License singer send the Kardashian-West mom a package of her debut album, Sour’s merchandise. Kim Kardashian posted a video of the goodies and praised the rookie singer.

Kim Kardashian said that she “can’t wait for her album. You guys know I love ‘Drivers license”. Immediately after, daughter North’s voice can be heard in the background, she said, "You never listen to it." The billionaire mother asked North to stop and turned to son Saint to give confirmation if they listen to the song. Kim added, “Yes, I do! I listen to it all the time. Stop, North. Saint, don't we listen to it in the car all the time? Yes. Can you say that louder for the people to hear? Do I listen to it all the time, Saint?" Son Saint agrees with his mother but North wasn’t convinced. Check out the Instagram story below:

Not North putting Kim Kardashian on blast for being a fake Olivia Rodrigo fan.



Also, Kim saying “Can’t wait for her album” has me cackling.



The album has been out, Kimberly. pic.twitter.com/EP2TMlpfV6 — DIOMI (@Diomi) May 25, 2021

(Image: Kim Kardashian's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.