Kim Kardashian Enjoys "extended Holiday" In An Exotic Location; Soaksin Sun In Bikini Post

With over 1.5 million likes on Instagram in under an hour, Kim Kardashian's latest photo has wowed her fans. On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flaunted her curvy figure alongside best friend LaLa Anthony in matching bikinis. The duo, who was wearing tie-dye striped string bikinis, was able to cause a stir on social media if the comments on the post were anything to go by.

Kim Kardashian's photos cause a stir on the internet

Kim, 40, captioned the photos with "extended holiday" as the duo lounged next to a stunning infinity pool and relished in the virtually scorching sun. The two can be seen seated on a wooden love seat with soft cushions in the second photo. As the duo worked on their tan, the seaside resort was awash in greenery. La La, 38, also shared the photos on Instagram and told her followers, "We Needed This." Kim has been spending lots of time at Kris Jenner's lavish desert resort-style house, where she has been relaxing following her recent divorce from Kanye West, The Mirror reported.

A lot of Kim Kardashian’s friends commented on the pictures of the two of them. People with verified accounts of their own saw that the two friends looked absolutely gorgeous lounging in the sun. La La also commented on the picture saying that she loved the pictures that Kim had posted. Some of their friends also said that they looked like twins in the pictures.

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram followers also had a lot of thoughts on Kim's photos. They said that the two of them looked very beautiful. They also said that they thought La La was Jordyn. Others commented saying that Kim always took their breath away. Most of the people commented using emojis like the heart and the fire emojis. The post has a total of 3.1 million likes and 13.3k comments and still counting.

Kim had earlier this week shared photos of herself, preparing for her bar exam as she pursues her dream of becoming a lawyer, at the sprawling estate. "Studying in the sun," she captioned the photo, which featured a bandana, sunglasses, and Yeezy slides. Since applying for divorce in February, Kim's Instagram page has continued to show her enjoying life and pursuing her dreams.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.