Kim Kardashian Enjoys Some 'sushi And Sake' Time Amid With Her Daughter And Pets

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram in order to share a picture of herself and her first-born, North. In the picture that follows this paragraph, as one can see, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is spending some time with her little one as well as their two dogs, namely Sushi and Sake. The post sees the mother-daughter duo twinning by wearing all-black attires, which are contrasted by the vanilla-esqe hue of the two pets. One can find the latest addition to the list of Kim Kardashian's photos below as well.

Kim spends some quality time with North and her two dogs:

About Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West:

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly filed for divorce from the father of her four children, rapper Kanye West, in the last few days of February. Documents in connection to Kim Kardashian's divorce from the musician are believed to have been processed by the reality star herself with the assistance of Laura Wasser, the "Disso-Queen of Hollywood. She has been colloquially given that title due to her clientele, which includes the likes of Angelina Jolie, Ryan Reynolds and Dr Dre, amongst others.

Quite recently, details regarding the divorce papers surfaced, which reportedly saw Kim Kardashian citing the reasons for divorce to be "irreconcilable differences". The two tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Italy when their firstborn, North, was 11-months-old. More details regarding their separation will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available. Quite recently, it was reported that Kardashian may gain possession of their Hidden Hills home, which came to the former power couple at a price tag of USD 20 Million. As reported earlier, the current valuation of the property, as per Kris Jenner, stands at approximately 60 million dollars, after accounting for the likes of the renovation costs, the changes in the neighbourhood, and the general appreciation in the value of the property.

As far as Kanye West is concerned, it is believed that he has chosen to occupy himself by preparing for the release of his tenth album, titled Donda. The rapper, 43, is reportedly operating out of his ranch house in Wyoming, where he has been staying ever since the reported separation. More details regarding the affair will be shared with the readers as and when made available.