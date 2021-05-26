Kim Kardashian Faces Legal Action From Ex-employees, Spokesperson Denies Violation Of Law

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian recently landed into legal trouble after a lawsuit was filed by seven workers at Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills home. The workers allege that the reality star violated California labor laws. They claimed that Kim allegedly withheld taxes from their wages without furnishing those amounts to the government.

Kim Kardashian lands into legal trouble

Andrew Ramirez; his brother, Christopher Ramirez, and son Andrew Ramirez Jr.; Aron Cabrea; Rene Ernesto Flores; Jesse Fernandez and Robert Araiza, who worked on the property as gardeners and maintenance staff at Kim Kardashian’s plush house, have filed the complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court. They also allegedly claimed that the 40-year-old star did not pay them for overtime, did not allow meal and rest breaks, and required a 16-year-old on the crew to surpass the 48 weekly working hours allowed for one his age. They were not provided a means to record all their hours, were not paid all their hours, were not reimbursed for employment expenses, were not paid their wages upon termination of employment, and more.

In addition to the ones mentioned above, it was found that when plaintiff Andrew Ramirez was terminated when he inquired about his rights and his sixteen-year-old minor was made to work longer than the maximum hours allowed to be worked by minors under the Labor Code.

A spokesperson for Keeping Up with the Kardashian star told Page Six that these workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide the ongoing services. The spokesperson shared that the beauty mogul is not responsible for any agreement between the party, vendor, and their workers. The spokesperson concluded that Kim Kardashian is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff. The spokesperson hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon without framing Kim.

