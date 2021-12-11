Kim Kardashian Files Suit To Drop Kanye West's Last Name Despite His Public Apology

Kim Kardashian is officially ready to take a major step in her ongoing divorce case from Kanye West. On Wednesday, Kardashian filed a suit to become "legally single" and drop 'West' from her last name, even after the rapper publicly apologised for discussing personal family matters out in the open, TMZ reported. For the unversed, Kim filed a divorce in February 2021, saying there were some "irreconcilable differences" after almost seven years of marriage.

Meanwhile, West has still been hoping that Kardashian will forgive him for the mistakes he made as a husband and "run right back" to him with their children. However, as seen, the differences have grown beyond repair. As per Kim's documents, filed on Friday, the reality-TV star has also asked the judge to separate issues or child custody and property from her marital status, saying that she just wants her maiden name to be restored.

Kim and Kanye's Relationship: Timeline

When it comes to couple goals, Kimberly Noel Kardashian aka Kim Kardashian and rapper Ye West aka Kanye West have stood the test of time, showing rock-solid support for their children. The couple met around 2002 or 2003 when Ye West was recording a song with Brandy, Kim told Ryan Seacrest during an interview. While talking about her now-beau, Kardashian chuckled and recalled that West has no idea who she was and even mispronounced her name. "‘Who is this Kim Kardajan?’ He didn’t know what my name was," she said. However, in 2011 Kim married Kris Humphries and filed for divorce within 72 days.

Later in June 2013, Kim had her first child with West following which Kanye proposed to her in October. The couple planned a stunning wedding in Italy. The couple welcomed their second, third and fourth children subsequently in 2015, 2018 and 2019. In 2020, matters fell off the wagon when Kanye shared some personal information while campaigning for the Presidential election, in which he was a candidate that left Kim "furious". Later in July, Kardashian broke the silence by posting a series of Instagram stories claiming that Kanye had "bipolar disorder". A few months later in February, she filed for a divorce.

Kanye West asks Kim to "run back to her"

Interestingly, just hours before Kardashian filed the suit to change her marital status, Kanye West went on stage and sang Runaway at L.A. Memorial Coliseum, where he ad-libbed over the vocals and concluded with "Run back to me...more specifically, Kimberly." The said concert was also attended by Kim and her two children. Kanye has also apologised earlier in July 2020 for "hurting" his beloved wife. "I would like to apologize to my wife came for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her as she covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me", he wrote on Twitter hours after he was visited at his ranch by fellow musician Justin Bieber.

As of now, the pair has agreed to Kardashian keeping the Hidden Hill estate. However, there are other properties about which the duo is yet to discuss, TMZ reported. For now, if the judge approves Kim's appeal, she will officially be single as reports emerge of her dating American comedian and actor Pete Davidson.

(Image: AP)