Kim Kardashian Finds Kanye's Instagram Suspension Following Racial Slur 'fair': Report

Kanye West recently faced a 24-hour suspension from Instagram following his offensive social media activity about Daily Show host Trevor Noah's Instagram handle. The instance comes amid the Donda rapper's trail of social media posts targeting ex-wife Kim Kardashian amid their separation.

According to PEOPLE, a source quipped that Kim, who earlier stated that Kanye's comments have caused 'emotional stress' to her, doesn't seem to be much bothered by his recent suspension. The source quipped that Kim joked about needing a 'break' for one day since all of Kanye's posts have exhausted her enough.

Kim Kardashian calls Kanye West's Instagram suspension 'fair'

"Kim found the suspension to be fair, but her reaction wasn't very dramatic. She didn't make a big deal out of it and joked that she needed a break for a day. All of Kanye's posts have been exhausting for her though," the source told PEOPLE. It further mentioned that Kardashian is extremely happy with beau and SNL star Pete Davidson as she tries to focus on all positive things in life.

PEOPLE quoted the source as saying that it was impressive to see the calm and composed manner in which Kim is able to stay. "She is very happy with Pete. Her kids are doing great...She is trying her best to stay positive and focus on all the amazing things in her life," the source was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, West's controversial social media activity targeting Trevor Noah came after the comedian spoke at length about West's split from Kardashian and how she's being treated at the hands of the rapper. Trevor mentioned, "Over time, Kanye has become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back." He quipped that while many thought the rapper was being 'romantic' when these events started, the comedian cited a trail of recent troublesome instances of Kanye.

Unpacking the Kim-Kanye-Pete situation and the harassment many women face when trying to leave a relationship. pic.twitter.com/qF3cfiYL9R — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 16, 2022

He also stated, "You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous, because of the way she dresses, because she appropriates Black culture, because she tells women they’re lazy, because she broke the internet and didn’t put it back together but what she’s going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

(Image: AP)