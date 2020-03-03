Kim Kardashian's First 3 Cosmetic Products That You Must Check Out

Kim Kardashian has created and released her own beauty product line KKW Beauty a few years back. She doesn't just oversee the manufacturing but is an active part in the creation and formulation of many different products under the KKW beauty name. Check out the first three products Kim Kardashian released under the KKW Beauty range.

Highlighter and contours

After the skin-perfecting process, comes the highlighting and contouring part. This is where Kim Kardashian's Highlighters and Contours come in. To get the seamless look as Kim in 5 minutes, use the Crème Contour and Highlight Kit by KKW. Check out the product and also Kim's look:

Powder contour and highlight palettes

The soft powder formula by KKW is perfect for every skin colour. The pressed powder quad has two matte contour shades that are perfect for hairline and jawline and two shimmer highlight shades to add that radiant glow. Check out the product.

Nude crème lipstick

For an everyday glamorous look, KKW has come with the Nude Crème Lipstick collection. The four shades of nude lipsticks are Light pink nude, warm light nude, mid-tone terracotta, mid-tone rosy nude. On the night of Oscars Kim applied these shades of nude lipstick. She has also shared how she made her lips look so elegant on the Oscar night.

