Kim Kardashian Flaunts Beau Pete Davidson's New 'My Girl Is A Lawyer' Tattoo; See Pic

Just days after Kim Kardashian spoke about her aspirations of making it big in the world of law, her boyfriend Pete Davidson has inked a new tattoo as a tribute to her big dreams.

On Sunday, March 27, the SKIMS founder took to social media to flaunt her beau's new tattoo. Going by the photo, it seems that the tattoo is inked near Pete Davidson's clavicle bone.

Kim Kardashian reveals Pete Davidson's tattoo

Fans of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star know that Kim Kardashian passed California 'baby bar' exam last year in December. In her recent interaction with Vogue Hong Kong, the beauty mogul opened up about her dream of starting a 'successful' law firm. It appears that comedian Pete Davidson is supportive of Kim Kardashian's career aspiration. Although the KUWTK actor has only cleared the law entrance exam, the SNL star has already begun hailing Kim as a successful lawyer. He even expressed the same in a grand gesture by getting it tattooed on his body. He inked, 'My Girl Is A Lawyer' near his shoulder area. Take a look at the photo below:

Previously, Kim Kardashian told Vogue Hong Kong that it was her late father Robert Kardashian who inspired her towards becoming an attorney. According to her, she wants to advocate for those who have been 'wrongfully convicted'. To achieve the same, Kim added that she studied 'diligently' to pass her law entrance exam.

She said, "I had to be really diligent about studying and dedicated every spare minute I had to it. I’m very passionate about criminal justice reform, and I want to advocate for those who I feel they were wrongfully convicted". During the same interaction, the SKIMS founder also added that spending time with her father 'influenced' her immensely, so much that it also got rooted in her soul.

Now, she can only feel proud to have taken a step towards achieving her goal in life. “Spending time with my father at his office definitely influenced me. Doing this work has been in my soul for years, and I’m so proud that I’m now doing this work,” she concluded.

