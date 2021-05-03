Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Newfound Golf Skills As Her Mom Gifts Her Golf Clubs On Easter

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram handle on weekend to show off her newfound golf skills. The reality star, who is already a make-up Moghul, an aspiring lawyer, is now in love with her new hobby. The credit goes to her mom Kris Jenner who surprised the whole family with golf clubs at the festival of Easter.

Kim Kardashian flaunts her newfound golf skills

In the Instagram post of Kim Kardashian's latest gold encounter, she donned a black tee and paired it with a form-fitting pair of black leggings flaunting her toned thighs and neatly aligned waistline. Her gorgeous tresses fell onto her backside and shone a bit in the sun while she posed to hit the golf ball from the tee. She also added a shot of the custom-made Callaway golf bag that featured her name inscribed in the front. Joking about her athletic abilities the Keeping Up With Kardashians' star wrote in the caption "And just like that I’m a golfer! Well one lesson in is a start! My mom surprised the whole fam w golf clubs for Easter. Thanks mom!".

A sneak peek into Kim Kardashian's photos on Instagram

Kim Kardashian was recently seen striking a pose with her pal Lala by the poolside. Both of them were seen soaking in the sun sporting an Odette bikini set consisting of a tiny tie-dye bikini top and matching bottoms. They posed soaring in the sun by the poolside and later on a marble bench as they flaunted their toned body. The star kept her hair all open with minimal tanned makeup and wrote in the caption "extended holiday".

Kim Kardashian is currently going through her divorce procedure with her estranged husband, Kanye West, and the rapper has asked for the joint custody of their four children North West, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months. Last week, Kim added an adorable picture of her daughter Chicago West snuggling up with her sister Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson. In the picture, both of them were clad their night-suits were seen hugging each other and smiling as they snuggled in their bed. Adoring the picture of their daughters, Kim wrote in the caption "These girls" with pink hearts while Khloe wrote "Our Angel Babies!!!!!!!" with several red heart emoticons in comments.

Promo Image Source: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

