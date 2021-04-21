Last Updated:

Kim Kardashian Freaks Out After Learning Her Bridgerton Connection; Says 'I'm Gonna Faint'

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter & replied to a tweet by Nicola Coughlan. The duo engaged in a fun conversation and Kim learnt her connection with Bridgerton.

On April 20, 2021, Kim Kardashian took to her official Twitter handle and responded to a tweet by Bridgerton star and Kardashian super fan, Nicola Coughlan. In her response, she wrote that she is ‘freaking out’ and that the sent to her on her Bridgerton group chat’. On the same day, Nicola in a tweet revealed that she and her sisters were highly influenced by Kim and her real-life sisters.

Nicola wrote, “As the world’s number one Bridgeton stan does Kim Kardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?”. She added, “Because I feel like she should know this”. Responding to this tweet, Kim, then, also asked her if she can ‘come to her fitting as it would make her whole life better’.

Nicola said ‘of course’, that they would love to have her at a fitting and further added a fun fact in another tweet. She wrote that the legendary corset maker, Mister Pearl ‘made Kim’s corset’ for the Met Gala and the following year, he made was hers. She added, “You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know”.

Kim responded to this tweet with a number of exclamations as it was too much for Kim to handle. She wrote, “Omg I’m gonna faint!!!!! Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton?!?!?!? I am the corset Queen!!!”. Nicola further confirmed that Kim’s Bridgerton name is ‘Duchness Kardashian of Calabasas’ and that Lady Whistledown is declaring her ‘the season’s true incomparable’. Nicola also revealed that she and her Featherington sisters, which are played by Harriet Cains and Bessie Carter, ‘genuinely debate’ which of the Kardashian sisters they are.

She wrote that she thinks Prudence and Phillipa are very ‘Kourtney and Khloe cos they’re besties’. She added that Pen is a very successful businesswoman, also she remembers Kim being like a ‘very good detective too’. Meanwhile, Bridgerton is all set for a comeback with its second season, with seasons three and four also in the pipeline after that.

