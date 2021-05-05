Kim Kardashian Fumes Over 'one Of The Most Evil Machines' At The Gym; See Photo

On Tuesday evening, reality TV star Kim Kardashian took to her social media space to give fans a tiny peek into her fitness routine. The picture posted on her Instagram story appears to be clicked after a dynamic workout session. Although the face of the star isn’t visible, going by the photo it seems that Kim has been hating on a piece of specific gym equipment for quite some time now.

Kim Kardashian’s on ‘evil gym equipment'

In the photo shared by her, Kim Kardashian can be seen relaxing on her gym floor after completing her fitness routine. Donning Yeezys, she clicked a photo alongside one of the ‘evil’ equipments from the gym that even though helps her stay fit, makes every second of exercising challenging for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Check out the story shared by Kim Kardashian below:

In another post, the socialite can be seen playing golf on a vast green land. Kim Kardashian informed her followers that Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner gifted her entire family golf clubs on the occasion of Easter this year. Take a look at the post shared by her here:

And just like that I’m a golfer! well one lesson in is a start! My mom surprised the whole fam w golf clubs for Easter. Thanks mom!

The SKIMS founder’s divorce with rapper Kanye West has been finalized. In April 2021, the duo agreed before the court that they would end their marriage due to ‘irreconcilable differences’ and also nodded yes for joint custody of their four children. After dating each other for two years, Kim Kardashian and Kanye decided to tie the knot back in May 2014. The couple shares four children namely North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm. The trouble in paradise began last year when Kanye opened up about their marriage during his presidential campaign and made several controversial statements about his daughter’s birth.

Soon after, Kanye issued a public apology for discussing their private matter publicly. This was followed by a Twitter meltdown. Kanye’s Twitter rampage included him calling his mother-in-law Kris Kardashian as ‘Kris Jong-Un’. Initially, Kim supported Kanye stating that the rapper suffers from bipolar disorder but the two couldn’t work it out and eventually decided to file for divorce.

(Promo Image Source: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

