Kim Kardashian Gave THIS Advice To Khloe After Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal

In the Thursday episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian made some huge revelations regarding her relationship with her ex Tristan Thompson. During a conversation with her sister Kim Kardashian, it was disclosed that Thompson secretly proposed to Khloe more than a year ago which was rejected by the latter, and not only this, but she even opted to hide it from her family. Khloe also opened up about Tristan's infidelity, listening to which the SKIMS owner gave one of the best advice to her sister.

Kim addressed the news while discussing the fallout from Tristan's paternity scandal in December 2021. She confessed, "I just worry for her because I think that she holds so much in." The 41-year-old told Khloe, "The fact that he proposed and you never told us. And I asked him months later ... the night after I thought it happened and he's like, 'Oh, I did it months ago, she didn't tell you guys?"

Explaining the situation further, Kim asserted that she will never forget Tristan calling her and telling her that he was going to propose to Khloe on Valentine's Day. "And then I called him the day after and I was like, 'Hey, I never heard anything from Khloé. Oh my god, did you propose?' and he was like, 'Oh yeah, I did in December.' Oh my God, she didn't tell us!" she further noted.

Khloe also recalled her reaction to the Canadian-American professional basketball player's proposal, stating,

"I said, I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone." She further added, "And that's why I said, I'm not comfortable accepting this right now because I'm not excited to tell my family, and as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I'm not ever gonna accept something or give someone false hope, and I said that to him."

Kim Kardashian gives advice to Khloe over her break-up with Tristan Thompson

Khloe also discussed the effects of Tristan's behaviour on her mental health earlier in their conversation. On hearing this, Kim Kardashian felt sorry for her and said that she didn't deserve this because she’s the best girlfriend, wife, and a better person than anyone she knew. She added, "You asked me something once — you said how do you trust [ex] Pete [Davidson] and I'm like, I just do. It's a feeling."

Khloé and Tristan started dating in 2016 and in 2018, the duo welcomed their daughter True Thompson. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. After Tristan admitted he had a child with Maralee Nichols while he was seeing Khloé, the latter broke off her relationship with the NBA player in January of this year.

Image: AP