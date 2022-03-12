Kim Kardashian Goes Instagram Official With Rumoured Beau Pete Davidson; See Pics

Kim Kardashian and her rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson are seemingly growing closer. The television personality recently talked openly about her relationship in an interview and shared she is planning something new with Pete Davidson. Soon after her discussion, Kim Kardashian recently made her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star Instagram official as she shared some goofy pictures.

Kim Kardashian seemingly took a big step in her relationship with Pete Davidson as she made them Instagram official. Taking to IG, Kim Kardashian shared a series of photos, among which some featured Pete Davidson. In the pictures, Kardashian wore a huge feathered shiny coloured jacket with silver coloured gloves. She also donned a pair of black sunglasses and completed her look with silver boots. The second photo in the series saw Kim Kardashian sitting on the floor while her beau lay on her lap. In another one, Pete Davidson gave a goofy smile wearing black sunglasses, while Kim Kardashian pouted in the background.

Sharing the pictures, Kim Kardashian quoted the 2010 film The Town, starring Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner, and wrote, "Whose car are we gonna take?!" She also shared a screenshot of the exchange from the film. Kim Kardashian's fans and friends were seemingly delighted as the KKW beauty mogul made her relationship official. Her sister Khloe Kardashian reacted to the photo and wrote, "I love this," while Paris Hilton dropped a heart-eyed emoji.

Will Pete Davidson appear in The Kardashians?

While Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is going places, fans of the American socialite were eager to know if the comedian will be a part of the upcoming show The Kardashians. Kim Kardashian did not take much time to clarify Davidson will not be a part of the Hulu show. The 41-year-old said, "I have not filmed with him. And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does." However, she revealed she is planning something with her beau as she said, "But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to getaway. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season."

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian