Kim Kardashian Goes To Court After Receiving Bomb & Death Threats, Files Restraining Order

Kim Kardashian enjoys a massive fan following all around the world. The beauty mogul always manages to steal the limelight, sometimes for her mushy romance with Pete Davidson and sometimes for the controversies surrounding her life.

Recently, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star grabbed all the headlines after she headed to court for filing restraining order after receiving death threats.

Kim Kardashian files restraining order in court

According to the reports of TMZ, Kim Kardashian recently claimed that her life and the lives of her children are in danger as she is receiving a lot of death threat letters. The American television personality revealed that in one of the letters the writer threatened to explode her workplace with a bomb.

Reportedly, on Monday, Kim's lawyer, Shawn Holley, filed a restraining order after receiving the slew of letters threatening the star. The court order was filed against David Resendiz, who Kim claims had acquired her home and business addresses, and then began sending her piles of letters threatening her and her four kids. Kim also revealed that in some of the letters David had threatened to murder her.

Moreover, as per the portal, Resendiz made several false and delusional claims about having an intimate relationship with the model, but Kim claims that she has never met him. She said that the man has made "disturbing sexual references" about her in his letters. She also claims that on April 25 she received a written bomb threat letter addressed to one of the company locations that she believes Resendiz had sent. Adding to this, the reality star said the bomb threat "is a dead ringer for the ones Resendiz previously sent."

In her court order, Kim requested the officials to issue a notice for Resendiz to stay 100 yards away from her and her family and avoid any contact with them. She further reveals that if he is not restrained, then he might injure her or can harm her family.

Kim Kardashian hosts Hulk-themed party for her son

On 10th May, Kim Kardashian took to her social media handle and shared a slew of stunning photographs from her son Psalm’s hulk-themed birthday celebrations. Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption "Happy 3rd Birthday to my sweet baby Psalm. Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and snuggles are the absolute best!!! My baby boy for life!!! I love you so much!"

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian