Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner React To Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy

As Kylie Jenner pregnancy rumours were doing rounds on social media, the artist recently confirmed the news with an emotional video. Fans were delighted to know about her pregnancy and even several celebrity artists such as Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and others had the most overwhelming reactions to the news about Kylie Jenner pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner pregnant: Kim Kardashian and others react

As Kylie Jenner recently took to her Instagram handle and shared an emotional video clip confirming her pregnancy, several celebrity artists were overwhelmed with the news and swamped her comment section with love. Kim Kardashian reacted to her post by stating ‘crying’ in the comment section while Kourtney Kardashian wrote ‘Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister.’ On the other hand, Khloe Kardashian was left in awe of the cute clippings she shared in her video. Kendall Jenner was also left overwhelmed on hearing the news and mentioned in the comments section that the news made her so emotional and she cannot handle it.

Even Hailey Bieber was delighted to hear the news and expressed her love for Kylie Jenner and baby by stating ‘I love You guys!!!!’ in the comments. Kylie Jenner’s beau, Travis Scott took to her Instagram post and poured in several brown heart emojis to express his love and excitement of Kylie Jenner pregnancy. The popular American model, Bella Hadid also expressed her love for Kylie and wrote ‘I cant so beautiful. Bawling !!! best mama’ and added how happy she was for her. Take a look at some of the reactions to Kylie Jenner pregnancy confirmation.

In the video, she depicted the time when she received her positive pregnancy results and revealed it to her beau, Travis Scott. The video even revealed Kylie Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner’s reaction to her pregnancy and glimpses of her baby bump that left her fans delighted.

How far along is Kylie Jenner?

For those who want to know how many months pregnant is Kylie Jenner then they will have to wait a little longer as she hasn’t unveiled any updates about it. However, it has been depicted in her latest video clip that she might be in the early stage of her pregnancy.

IMAGE: AP