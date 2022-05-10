Kim Kardashian Hosts Hulk-themed Party As Son Psalm Turns 3; See Pics From Celebration

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian took to her social media space to share a slew of stunning photographs from her son Psalm’s birthday celebration. The little munchkin, whom she shared with rapper Kanye West, turned 3-years-old on May 9, this year.

Psalm who got a fireman-themed party last year, this time enjoyed a super-hero-inspired celebration with Mark Ruffalo's Hulk taking the centre stage.

Kim Kardashian’s son Psalm turns 3

The birthday boy wore a customised Hulk-inspired t-shirt, while everything in their lavish house was accentuated with complimenting colours and slogans. The Kardashian kids also played what appears to be a 'Smassh' game to double the celebration. In a series of photos, Kim Kardashian was seen smiling alongside the 3-year-old munchkin and all her kids.

Other photographs from the same post gave an intimate look at how the Kardashian family enjoyed Psalm’s birthday by playing games, riding customised kid vehicles, and more. While sharing the post, Kim wrote, "Happy 3rd Birthday to my sweet baby Psalm. Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and snuggles are the absolute best!!! My baby boy for life!!! I love you so much!". Take a look at the post below:

A look at Psalm's 2nd birthday celebration

Last year, Psalm was seen dressed as a serviceman, while everything on the lawn was inspired by vehicles and road signs. The fireman theme was accentuated with the presence of an actual crane, where the mother-son duo clicked photographs together. In one of the photos, Kim was seen lovingly kissing Psalm.

In another post, Kim Kardashian penned a lengthy note for her baby boy and expressed, "My Taurus baby Psalm. He turns 2 today on Mother’s Day. Such a special day to share together. He’s my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad. He is the sweetest baby ever!!! I can’t even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him. Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much! You really are the joy of our crew! Mommy loves you SOOOOOO much!!!"

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian