Kim Kardashian Invites Kourtney's BF Travis Barker At Her Fitting Trial Along With Others

KUWTK star Kim Kardashian is often seen sharing pictures from her fitting trials. Recently, she shared a picture with a few friends who joined her at the fittings. Kourtney Kardashian's current boyfriend Travis Barker was also present at the fitting. Take a look at Kim's dress as she spends time with Travis and other friends.

Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Travis Barker joined Kim for her fittings

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her dress fitting. She also shared a picture posing with a few other friends. Kourtney's boyfriend Travis posed at the back while he was seated on a couch along with others. Kim photobombed their picture while flaunting her brown bodycon dress. She also wore long knee-length brown boots to complete her look. The reality TV star carried a brown bag along with her. Here are the pictures from her fitting session with Travis Barker and other friends.

Reactions to the KUWTK star spending time with Travis

As soon as Kim shared the photos, her fans wrote all things nice in the comments section. A fan wrote that Travis Barker is "mood" in their picture together. Other fans wrote "wow" and "so cool" in the comments. A fan wrote that Kim keeps looking younger every day. Fans also flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the comments on Kim's picture.

Image source: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

A sneak peek into Kim Kardashian's Instagram

Earlier, Kim shared a photo of herself dressed in a grey bodycon gown and a picture of herself dressed in a grey co-ord set. These were some old pictures of her when her hair was blonde. She also shared a picture of her children posing together. Saint and Chicago posed in the pictures in their stylish outfits. Chicago wore a white dress with a denim jacket while Saint wore a red t-shirt with cargo pants. She was also seen spending time with her daughters at the beach. Chicago and North wore swimming suits while playing in the sand. Kim simply wrote in the caption, "Me and my girls".

Image: Kim Kardashian/ Travis Barker's Instagram

