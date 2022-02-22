Amid legal battle with ex-husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is appreciating the presence of her sisters in her life. On Tuesday, February 22, the SKIMS founder took to social media to share a stunning photo featuring Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall. While doing so, the beauty mogul also penned a heartfelt note for her sisters, thereby leaving netizens in awe of their amicable bond.

Kim Kardashian radiates happy vibes with her sisters

In the new post shared by Kim, the Kardashian-Kendall clan assemble together for a happy family picture. While Kim slays in a body-hugging white dress, meanwhile, Kourtney completely contradicts her in an all-black dress featuring a cut-out detailing. Speaking of Khloe, the mother of one brings out her ace silver glimmer game in a shiny short dress. Following the footsteps of her elder sister, Kendall appears in a similar bodycon outfit as Kim. However, she opted for a nude-coloured off-shoulder ensemble.

Talking about Kylie, the youngster was seen dazzling in a quirky jumpsuit while striking a pose for the camera. It appears that the Kardashian-Kendall clan recently enjoyed a small get-together. While sharing the photo online, Kim penned a sweet note for her siblings as she declared that they are always connected at heart. She wrote, "Side-by-side or miles apart sisters are always connected at heart. (sic)" Take a look at Kim Kardashian's latest post below:

As soon as the photo surfaced online, it massed a thunderous response from netizens. Khloe Kardashian also dropped her amusing reaction under the comment section of Kim's post. She wrote, "We are standing in order! Cute." Meanwhile, Olivia Pierson hailed them as "The sweetest sistaassss." Check out the reactions here:

In other news, Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West’s divorce has been making headlines ever since the latter challenged the former's request to be legally single amid divorce row. Kim has been dating SNL fame, Pete Davidson, for a couple of months now. Amid this, Kanye has publicly taken to social media to confess that he wants to mend his relationship with the SKIMS founder.

Speaking of which, Kanye West on Monday also took to Instagram to share a pap photo of Kim and Pete and wrote, "I don't have beef with Kim, I love my family, so stop that narrative. I'm not giving up on my family. I bought this coat for Kim before SNL. I thought It was particularly special, I have faith that we will be back together."

