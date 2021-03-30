Kim Kardashian Is Bingeing Much-acclaimed Show 'Bridgerton', Says 'obsessed' With It

Television personality Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, and expressed her happiness on watching the much-acclaimed show Bridgerton. The KKW Beauty founder was up late on Monday evening watching the show and revealed that she is "obsessed" with the show. Sharing a video while watching Bridgerton on her TV unit, Kim wrote, "#bridgerton #episode6 #obsessed”. Take a look at Kim Kardashian’s other Instagram stories below.

Prior to this story, the television personality shared pictures of her along with her friend watching the series. The first picture features a glimpse of the series where one can notice the lead actor Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “It’s finally happening!!! #bridgerton”. In the second post, she can be seen sipping on some wine with her friend as she enjoys the show. Take a look at the post below.

Kim Kardashian's divorce details

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had been married for more than six years before it was recently revealed that they were heading for a divorce. This news of their divorce had caught both of their fans and followers off guard, who had been waiting to discover the reason for their breakup. There were speculations that Kim may open up about the reason for her divorce from Kanye in her hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which is in its final season and is currently airing on television.

However, Kim, on the other hand, has made a pointed comment about the rumours and speculations about their relationship that have been circulating on social media. During one of the show's confessional moments, Kim said that the fact that people try to learn about him and Kanye through the media "is no secret". She went on to say that she has been "highly polite" by not revealing the difficulties she and Kanye have been having as a couple. Kim concluded her comment by stating that she chooses not to discuss their relationship on the show because viewers have already read reports about it "on Twitter."

Promo Image Source: Kim Kardashian Instagram

