Kim Kardashian Is 'over The Moon With Life' After Filing Divorce With Rapper Kanye West?

The high-profile divorce drama between American model Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West made several headlines over the past few months. Fresh reports now suggest that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is finally feeling free amidst her divorce drama and enjoying her freedom.

Kim Kardashian 'over the moon with life'

Hollywood Life got an exclusive interview with the KKW Beauty insider who shared insights about Kim Kardashian's new life after filing divorce with the father of her four kids, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. The insider shared that Kim is 'over the moon' with life and is enjoying her freedom. The model still worries about Kanye West but has come to terms with the fact that she is not his mother, confirmed the insider.

The model is exploring a free path in her life and the world is opening up to her which is why she can finally enjoy herself, added the source. Expressing her regrets over not being able to save her marriage, the source reported that Kim wanted to have a healthy husband and family but not at the cost of her freedom. After realizing that things are not in her control, the 40-year-old socialite has let go of control and found the happiness she did not expect, said the insider.

About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce

The celebrity couple got married in the year 2014 and filed for divorce in February of this year with appealing for joint custody of their kids. Sharing details on their kids, the source told the magazine that Kim K stayed with her kids in Los Angeles while Kanye West spent his time in Wyoming. The couple kept the details about their kids private, though it is reported that the couple will take turns traveling to visit their kids, confirmed the insider. Check out Kim K's photos on her Instagram to get a glimpse of her 'free lifestyle'.

IMAGE- KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.