Kim Kardashian Is 'studying In The Sun' But Fans Have Got Eyes For Kanye West's Yeezys

In the past, Kim Kardashian has mentioned her will to study law and become a lawyer. The reality TV star is currently not enrolled in a law school but is studying through an apprenticeship. Kim, who recently filed for divorce from Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share a sneak peek into one of her study sessions for the bar exam.

Kim Kardashian gives a glimpse of her study session

Kim Kardashian's photos from her latest Instagram post give a glimpse into the reality TV star's preparations for the bar exam. She shared a set of three photos, where Kim is seen sitting on a terrace by a table laden with flashcards, bunches of papers and a few books along with a laptop. The reality tv star is dressed in a two-piece bikini and her hair is left open with a scarf tied around her head to secure them. She captioned the photo set as, "Studying in the Sun" and added a sun emoji, book-stack emoji and a law scale emoji.

Reacting to Kim Kardashian's photos about studying for law school, the comment section was filled with fire emojis and red heart emojis. Some users also commented saying "be my lawyer", "this is how I wfh tbh", "Kim is my lawyer purr". Some users even recalled their own experiences for the law school. One user said, "I wish I looked this when studying" whereas the other, tagging a friend said they absolutely did not look like Kim when they studied at the library.

Fans got eyes for Kanye West's Yeezys

In one of the photos, she has kept her legs up on the table and is wearing one of Kanye West's Yeezys which he designed in collaboration with German sportswear brand Adidas. Fans of the rapper caught the tiny detail and even posted comments about it. One fan wrote, "it's the yeezys for me", another commented, "Esos yeezy son feugo" (Those Yeezy are fire). Take a look at some of the screenshots of the comments below.

About Kim Kardashian's divorce

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage. The couple has four kids together. According to TMZ, the couple has decided to split their $2 billion fortune. They are currently working on the terms of the divorce and custody agreements. Kanye has filed for joint physical and legal custody of the kids, and the couple has decided to co-parent them after their split.

(promo image source: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.